I will never compose a song for NDC – Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Veteran highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has stamped that he is a full, die-hard member of the New Patriotic Party and he will never compose a song for the National Democratic Congress.



Speaking in an interview with Dr. Cann on one of Happy98.9FM’s top-notch entertainment programs dubbed ‘Showbiz Xtra’, he made it known that he will not support the NDC with any song in the name of doing business.



When quizzed about whether joining the NPP and openly declaring his support for them has benefitted him, he replied, “Everyone has their hearts somewhere. Some people are contracted to compose songs and others compose the songs by themselves and get nothing. Others do it because their heart is with the party.



I’ve been a member since 1992. I was even a polling agent at Darkuman Masalachi so as for me, I’m a full member of the NPP and nothing has discouraged me from supporting them”.



He also mentioned that he is a supporter of the NPP because he knows that whenever they come into power, things change for the better in this country.



“I believe Nana Addo can do something to help this country. The previous government had eight years and they waited till their last days before they started making moves but I know that with Nana Addo, even if he has done nothing yet, he will do it with time because he has already put measures in place to develop Ghana”, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah further added.

