I will never be grateful for this - Arya Starr expresses disappointment over unannounced win

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr has expressed her disappointment at the Headies Awards for failing to announce the award category she won on stage during the 16th edition of the renowned award show.



The event, which took place on September 3, 2023, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, USA., the Headies Awards came to an abrupt close, leaving 13 categories, including Best Female Artiste, Best Recording of The Year, and Songwriter of The Year, unannounced on stage.



Ayra Starr, who was named Best Female Artiste of the Year, took to her Twitter account to share her sentiments about the situation, stating that she would not be grateful for winning an award that was not deemed fit to be announced on stage.



She called out the organizers for their perceived lack of appreciation for the hard work of female artists in the industry.



"We work hard, every single one of us! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night, Tems breathes and lives for music; we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less," Ayra Starr declared.



This sentiment was shared by many viewers and attendees who deemed the decision not to present the female award on stage as disrespectful to the female end of the music industry.



While the Headies Awards eventually presented the unannounced awards via social media, Ayra Starr's reaction highlights the importance of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of female artists on equal footing with their male counterparts.



