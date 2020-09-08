Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: GH Page

I will kill myself if Akua Donkor ever becomes president of Ghana - Kumchacha

play videoAkua Donkor is running for president in the upcoming elections on the ticket of Ghana Freedom Party

Prophet Kumchacha has sworn to commit suicide if Akua Donkor wins the Presidency.



In a rare appearance with Akua Donkor and Shatta Wale’s manager, Bulldog,on Okay FM’s mid-morning show with host Halifax Addo Kumchacha stated emphatically that there is no way Akua Donkor could ever be president.



Born Nicholas Osei, the humorous man of God admired Akua Donkor’s courage and persistence and wished her long life and good health.



However, Kumchacha mentioned that should Akua Donkor win the elections he would either burn his church, poison himself or organise a coup d’etat against her government.



To the surprise of the crew and host, he added that he would pay the Presidential hopeful 500,000 Ghana cedis should she amass 100,000 votes overall during the general elections.



Akua Donkor, in response, refused to be discouraged by his words stating categorically that the preacher is entitled to his opinion.



She remained postive about her chances of winning the 2020 elections regardless.



Watch Kumachacha make his submission below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.