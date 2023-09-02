I will give you showdown – LilWin ‘threatens’ Shatta, Stonebwoy, Blacko

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Kwadwo Nkansah, alias LilWin, has sworn to give three top artistes a showdown because of their lack of cooperation on projects.



The three are Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Black Sherif.



“Shatta Wale, I’ll give you a showdown; Stonebwoy, I’ll give you a showdown; Blacko, I’ll give you a showdown, I swear to God,” he said in a video shared on Instagram by Nkonkonsa.



Asked why he was issuing the threat, he responded amidst laughter: “When I ask for features, they turn me down.”



He went in to include Mr. Drew and Fameye in his showdown list.



The video was part of a promo for his performance on Friday evening (September 1, 2023) at the Fetu Afahye concert in Cape Coast.



LilWin also took time to confirm his political ambitions in seeking to enter parliament as an independent candidate.



