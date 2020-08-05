Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

I will get married in God's own time - Martha Ankomah

Renowned Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has made it known that she’s not under pressure to get married for society. The GTP brand ambassador made this statement while being interviewed on the weekly Instagram Live Sessions with Nana Adwoa Sarkodie.



“People usually say a lot of things to me with regards to marriage. But the Bible says all things work together for good to them that love God and also in His time, He makes all things beautiful. So I believe when its God’s time, I’ll get married. Delay doesn’t mean denial. God reserves the best for his children.



Remember, it’s not about just getting mareied, what is important is to be happity married. So you don’t just marry for marrying sake.



Most people aren’t patient. We tend to easily forget all the great things God has done for us and saved us from. Marriage is nothing big for God to do,” she narrated.



The veteran Ghanaian actress has been known in showbiz circles as a very devout Christian who is not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ. Speaking on combining her seeminlgly circular career with her faith, Martha insisted that she only chooses to portray in movies that inspires and transforms people.



“God has given me the talent but I need to represent his character in everything I do. So whenever I get a script, I analyze it and sometimes suggest to the directors to make changes. Some of the directors listen but others don’t.



What we do educates, informs and transforms people. We tell a story, so the story must be told well. For me, the story line is very important. People watching should be able to learn something from it. I’ve rejected a lot of roles because the scripts didn’t suit me. But I’m still a fulltime actress, I’m only selective because I want viewers to be inspired by my movies and take me as a role model.”



She lamented the poor structure and bad state of the Ghanaian movie industry stating that the government needs to act boldly to solve some of the issues. Foreign telenovelas for instance have taken over most of our airwaves in Ghana and it’s at a point where they even translate it into our local language. This situation has left Ghanaian filmmakers twisting in the wind.



Our neighbouring country Nigeria is flourishing because of the structures they’ve put in place and the support from their government.



Martha called on government and individual investors to act upon the situation in Ghana swiftly because she believes it could go a long way in tackling unemployment and providing income for many people. She also described how our movies play a major role in promoting our country and boosting tourism.



“Our movies sell Ghana to the world, so if we don’t do a good job, we tarnish Ghana’s image. The kind of movies we do will push Ghana out there. America is a great example. Everyone wants to go to America because of the movies they produce. You see all the action and it makes you interested in the country” she said.

