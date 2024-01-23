'I will find you' - Samini threatens Twitter troll over Black Stars AFCON draw

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

In the wake of the Black Stars of Ghana's disappointing performance at the ongoing AFCON tournament, various celebrities took to social media to express their dismay, and renowned Reggae/Dancehall artiste Samini was no exception.



Expressing his shock at the turn of events, Samini shared his thoughts on the match's outcome and highlighted specific moments that caught his attention.



"Wow smh. I’ve been trying to type but nothing makes sense to me, Chale. 2:0 and then almost full-time, you say What?? Cut Dede a slack if you got a hand ball, c'mon, shit happens. Can someone explain to me what this goal keeper was trying to say after he touched the ball and started denying he did before the ref could even say anything. Did anyone also realize Kudus wanted to take his own penalty but didn’t get to, and that demoralized him totally. Now I have to do 24 hours in Abidjan in a GH jersey lol. I die," Samini posted.



However, the tone took a bitter turn when a Twitter user tagged Samini, using a derogatory term to address him. The troll posted, “Black star’s sef no Dey bore me pass @samini_dagaati that foolish guy who thinks he knows everything. Foolish northerner.”



In response, Samini did not take kindly to the tweet and issued a warning, advising the user to respect himself, lest Samini take action.



"Expressing myself on an app oo and see this one … What do you mean by 'foolish northerner please'? Don’t let me look for you to say this to me in my face, young lad. Don’t let this app make you feel untouchable, my guy. You wan pull tribal card? Opinions are free. I no go block you. I’ll find you. I promise," Samini replied.



This exchange led to a back-and-forth between Samini and the user, with Samini daring the individual to meet him in person.



Samini went on to post the user’s picture and contact details, stating that Twitter does not provide immunity from real-world consequences.



Other Twitter users also aired their thoughts on the banter, with some calling for calm while others dared Samini to go on with his promise.



???????????? “ GYE NYAME “ ???????????? GOD bless you LEGENDARY @asamoah_gyan3 …. We live we learn from our mistakes and correct them whiles we are alive .. thank you for ur motivation and inspiration !! pic.twitter.com/GrgcU0pWtf — FUNNY FACE (@funnyfacegh) January 22, 2024

A very short story…. Season 2 will be epic. As3m mp3 nipa…. On a lighter note you are forgiven bro. I hope the enablers will take cue from this. Stay blessed and focus on being a better version of yourself. See you at the right time my dear friend ????????❤️✊???? pic.twitter.com/wn4fBlEvM8 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) January 23, 2024

