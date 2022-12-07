I will discipline those so-called media houses who think they are tin gods - Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has declared that he doesn't mind going to court many times if it will put some media houses, show hosts, panelists, and influencers in check.



Speaking on Wontumi TV, the lawyer claimed some media houses and individuals see themselves as tin gods who have no respect or regard for the law.



“These days, I will go to court a lot. I will discipline the so-called social media influencers who don't respect anything.



“You pick up a pen, and you write just anything and the media houses that behave like they are tin gods...I am going to discipline the media fraternity,” he said.



He also mentioned that some media houses, panellists, and show hosts think they can run ‘commentary anyhow’ without him citing specific names.



“These hosts and panellists who pick up a camera and think they are tin gods and run commentary, disregard the court procedures,” he added.



His comment comes after Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic and UTV, were cited for contempt of court.



The parties were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi whose lawyer was Maurice Ampaw, after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.



In its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, the High Court convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢60,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.





