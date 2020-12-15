Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

I will curse anyone who makes false accusations against me - Xandy Kamel

Actress, Xandy Kamel

In Africa, the perception is that traditional justice systems operate faster than seeking justice at the law courts. It is for this reason people usually use this module to seek redress.



Controversial actress, Xandy Kamel has confirmed cursing video vixen and actress Rosemond Brown for spewing lies against her.



According to the actress from henceforth, she will leave anyone who makes false allegations against her to the gods to deal with the person.



He told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9fm that, from now onwards she will curse anyone who lies against her.



“People are in the prison because of false allegations levelled against them,” she said.



“ Anyone who tries to paint me black in the faces of people will face the wrath of the gods” the actress added.



She further indicated, she will never resort to the court to seek for justice.

