I will continue being critical - KOKA on NPP manifesto committee appointment

Friday, 23 February 2024

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has said that his role as a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) manifesto committee for the Tourism, Arts and Culture sectors is not based on political affiliation, but on his expertise and passion for the creative industry.



The event organizer and entertainment pundit told GhanaWeb Entertainment's Isaac Dadzie that he accepted the appointment by the NPP's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to contribute to the development and promotion of the tourism and creative sectors in Ghana.



He stressed that he would not compromise his integrity and objectivity as a critic of the government's policies and programmes that affect the creative arts industry.



"I am going to see to it that we put measures and policies in place that will create businesses for the people. That will bring revenue. That will create avenues for people to make money and help people transact business in a friendly environment where the economy will not be to them.



"I'm going in as a person who is going to connect with the creative art industry to tell the policymakers and the people putting the manifesto that this is what the people want," he said.



KOKA added that he would review the previous manifestos of the NPP and compare them with the current situation of the industry, and propose policies and strategies that would enhance the growth and sustainability of the industry.



He also said that he would be transparent and accountable to the public about the work of the committee and the progress of the manifesto.



"We are looking at all the manifestos under NPP, review them and ask ourselves which of these will be revenue business revenue making for the people? Which of these will sustain the industry? That is for me, my goal there.



"So I am going in there to be very critical, to say that all that you are talking. I am coming from an industry where what you are saying does not represent them, and will not put food on the table. This is what they want and this is what we need to do. And I'll basically always let the public know what is going on and what we are doing," he said.



KOKA is among the 16-member committee chaired by Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, the CEO of the National Film Authority. The committee also includes musicians, actors, entrepreneurs, academics, and government officials.



The committee is supervised by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the chairman of the NPP manifesto committee, and advised by Andrew Agyapa Mercer, the Tourism Minister-designate.



