I will collaborate with only Grammy winners - King Ayisoba

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba, has said that he will only collaborate with Grammy Award winners on future projects.



According to a report by graphic.com.gh, the 'I Want to See My Father' hitmaker stated in an interview with A1 Radio that his musical journey has evolved to the extent that he would focus on collaborating with only Grammy Award winners if there is the need to feature someone on his project.



"Where I’ve reached now, I think that I don’t need collaborations, and even if I will feature someone, I need someone who has won a Grammy before," he said.



He added that he intends to win a Grammy and was seeking collaborators who can propel his work into the Grammy spotlight.



"I will want to feature someone who can help me get nominated for a Grammy award.



“Many said that I deserved a Grammy award. So I want to feature someone who is big and has won a Grammy so that I may get a nomination. We are working on getting someone of that kind," he said.



King Ayisoba, born Albert Apoozore, is a renowned Ghanaian musician celebrated for his mastery of the Kologo, a traditional two-stringed guitar. He has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian and international music scene since 2005 and is well known for his hit song 'I Want to See My Father' released in 2006.



