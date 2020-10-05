Entertainment of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Zionfelix

I will buy this place ten times - Davido fumes after Bloombar security bounces his boys

A video of Nigerian superstar Davido, angrily rebuking some security men and management of Bloombar for bouncing his boys has surfaced online.



In the video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Davido was seen screaming on top of his voice after the security men at Bloombar prevented some of the Nigerian star’s boys from entering the premises.



According to reports, the bouncers blocked Davido’s boys from entering because they were reported to be in possession of products that were not allowed into the establishment.



Following the altercation, David was seen in a video angrily leaving the popular Ghanaian joint with his boys.



