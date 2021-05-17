I will bring the Grammy soon - Naja promises Ghanaians

Entertainment of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Naja wants to assure Ghanaians of a Grammy win in a few years. The young musician said she would bring the prestigious award home in three years.



Henrietta Nana Adjoa Marfowaa, with stage name Naja, revealed she will win the Grammys. Speaking with Cookie Tee on the Showbiz segment of TV3’s New Day, Naja said Ghanaians should expect a Grammy home in a few years.



“Yes, I’m going to win the Grammy’s in the next three years. Because I believe in myself and the team behind me, so we are going to get there.”



The teen singer who once participated in the 2020 edition of Joy prime’s Prime studio indicated that her musical journey started in junior high school.



Naja hails from Sunyani in the Bono region. The singer also said that she wants to do all the genres, including gospel.



“I want to do all of the genres. I can sing gospel music and I have recorded gospel. It's titled ‘Show me, love’ and yet to be released.”



She added that she secured a nomination in the 2021 3Music Awards in the category of the Next Rated Act.



“I was in school when I saw the flier that I just got nominated in the 3Music Awards, and I was very happy.”



Naja believes that she can prove herself to the world, so she’s releasing many singles this year with her recent hot tunes titled ‘Waferwafer' and ‘Jealous.’



“I wanna prove to the world what I can do best. And so I’m releasing singles. Yes, by the end of this month, something must blow.”