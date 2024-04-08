'I will bounce you like a tennis ball' - Afronitaaa to suitors

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Popular Ghanaian dance sensation, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, aka Afronitaaa, has declared that she is not ready for any relationship.



According to her, she is focused on attaining certain priorities she has set for her life.



Afronitaaa revealed this during a live interview on Hitz FM on April 8, stating that she would only consider dating after achieving her goals.



“Right now, my priorities are very high. I'm focusing on so many things and I need to be settled, established, and self-actualized. And then, from there, I can focus on those secondary stuff,” she stated.



When asked what she would do if she was approached by any suitors, she humorously responded, “I'll bounce you like a tennis ball,” amidst laughter.



Afronitaaa, however, explained that she hardly gets approached by males due to the perception that she would reject them.



“It's not necessarily a bad thing, but I think people don't approach me as much as before because they feel like maybe ‘if I approach her, she'll bounce me.’ Boys think that way.



“So I feel like that's what most people think. But I have very good male friends. Yes. Because to me, I'll not give you that vibe,” she said.



She also shared some humorous instances where she was approached by some males, including an elderly man who expressed interest in her.



“Sometimes they are very funny. You can't help but laugh. Oh, there was one comment or a DM. He said, 'Hi, can I have you if you are not married?' Who sends a DM like that? And he was a very grown old man,” she disclosed amidst laughter.



