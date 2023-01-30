I will be surprised to see Sarkodie grant another radio interview - Sammy Flex

Entertainment of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A section of music lovers, and industry players, including radio presenter, Sammy Flex, have argued that Sarkodie was ambushed on live radio during his interview with Andy Dosty to promote his latest project, 'Stir It Up' with legendary reggae singer Bob Marley.



Andy Dosty, the host of Daybreak Hitz, surprisingly put Samini, the man who has tagged Sarkodie as "fake and disrespectful," on the line to address the allegations he had earlier levelled against the rapper on Twitter.



According to Samini, his colleague has refused to respond to his WhatsApp messages, adding that he failed to get back to him after requesting a verse from Sarkodie.



Samini, who faced off with Sarkodie on Hitz FM, lost his cool and referred to the rapper as "his small boy".



"Sarkodie did not try for me. He did not try for me and he knows it. Sark, you are my small boy. Sark was one of the boys who said in his raps that he wants to blow up and become like Samini. Ask him. My guy, don’t play,” he fumed.



The rapper, in an attempt to handle the situation, said “I’m saying sorry, not because everything you are saying is true. I treat things differently from how people will treat things. I wouldn’t call it pain because I don’t care. Everybody has something happening to them so. There are thousands of people out there who will also say I don’t hesitate to work with them.”



Reacting to the unfortunate encounter that witnessed two of Ghana's prominent musicians clash on radio, Sammy Flex, in a tweet dated January 29, declared that Sark might never grant a radio interview due to the awful experience that left him disappointed.



"The @sarkodie vrs @Hitz1039FM experience… the next time I will see King Sark going for another radio interview, I will respect him even more cos some of us saw the disappointment in his demeanor on the day after the @samini_dagaati call. But he played Emotional Intelligence," Sammy tweeted.



The interview ended with social media users shifting their attention from Sarkodie's feature with Bob Marley to the banter with Samini.



The former CEO of 3 Music Awards, Baba Sadiq, also shared the same view with Sammy Flex.



According to him, Andy Dosty "and his producers let him (Sarkodie) down".



"He was clearly disappointed. Andy and his producers let him down. This is a clear example of how the media drop the ball and disappoint top talents with our quest for ratings and clout at the expense of the talent's intended PR impact. Really someway," he tweeted.



Check out the post below





The @sarkodie vrs @Hitz1039FM experience… the next time I will see King Sark going for another radio interview, I will respect him even more cos some of us saw the disappointment in his demeanor on the day after the @samini_dagaati call. But he played Emotional Intelligence ???????? — Sammy Baah Flex (@sambahflex) January 29, 2023

