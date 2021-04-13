‘I will be President of Ghana some day’ – Prince David Osei aims high

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor Prince David Osei has expressed his intention of becoming the number one gentleman of Ghana someday.



“I will be the President of Ghana some day. In life, everybody and what God gives them. Sometimes you might look unqualified, you might [even] look like you are not the one. That has always been my story…I know who I am and who I trust in,” Osei said on Citi TV as monitored by GhanaWeb on Monday.



The actor explained that even though God did not tell him the time the promise would come to pass, he is doing everything possible to be ready for the bigger task by equipping himself with everything he needs to succeed as the leader of the nation.



Prince David Osei was one of the celebrities who openly supported President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party during the 2020 elections.



On why as a showbiz person, he decided to publicly involve himself in partisan politics, Prince David Osei averred that campaigning for the NPP in the 2020 elections was just a stepping stone to help him fulfil his dream.



Osei noted that those who did not know about his political ambition and prophecy would not understand his move until it finally manifests one day.