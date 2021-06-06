I will be John Mahama’s vice in 2024 – Bukom Banku dreams big

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 June 2021

In the 2020 elections, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reaffirmed his commitment to gender equality with the choice of a female running mate.



Renowned educationist and former Education Minister Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was the pick.



The choice of the former Vice-Chancellor of the University Cape Coast was praised and criticized in equal measure.



However, John Mahama could once again make a strange choice of running if the words of boxer and comedian, Braimah Kamoko are anything to go by.



Bukom Banku as he is widely known said on Asempa FM that, John Mahama will return to power in 2024 but instead of Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang being his veep, it will be him (Banku).



This, Banku says, was revealed to him in a dream and his cocksure that it will come to a reality in the next election.



Banku conceded to not being lettered but said that he has enough knowledge to assist John Mahama to run the country.



“Former President JA Kufuor was my friend before John Mahama. Mahama got to know me when he was vice president. John was my father even before he became president. He will become President again and choose as his vice president. I will discuss it with him but it’s a dream I had. He’ll be president and I will be his vice. Don’t underestimate me because I didn’t go to school. I can read and write,” he stressed.



