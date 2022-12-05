I will attend any university ready to honour me - Fameye

Music of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Musician Fameye has revealed that he is available to pursue tertiary education if any university decides to honour him.



He told Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz that getting a higher degree after his senior high school education is possible, especially if a university chooses to honour him.



According to him, he keeps learning every day to make his life better and more meaningful.



He, therefore, urged his fans to take their education seriously, even though he has not received a tertiary education yet.



“If any of the universities is willing to give me something or want to honour, I am available. We keep learning every day.”



“Thankfully, we are able to put food on our table every day but it does not mean those listening to me should not go to school - go to school [because] education is very important,” he advised.



Fameye has a new song titled 'Pressure' which, he explains, is not a gospel song but the truth.



The song speaks on a number of things including the current economic hardship in the country.