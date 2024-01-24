I went to school to honour my late father's wish - Amerado

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has disclosed that one of his motivations for pursuing a degree was to honor his late father's vision of seeing him as a graduate.



In a recent interview with Mzbel on Movement TV, the Abronoma hitmaker said that he wanted to gain knowledge through education and also fulfil his father's aspiration of seeing him achieve a tertiary qualification.



“My father, who passed away, always wished for me to go to school at the highest levels, so I'm making his wish come true," Amerado said during the interview.



Amerado, who is in his second year at the University of Ghana (Legon) where he is studying Political Science and Philosophy, said that the need to connect with a tertiary audience also influenced his educational pursuits.



According to him, students are an important part of his fan base, and by being a part of their academic community, he can create a stronger bond and attract their support.



"I am in level 200 at Legon where I study Political Science and Philosophy. I went there because I wanted a tertiary audience. Besides that, I am someone who seeks to be enlightened,” he explained.



ID/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.