I went to Odwira with him, messed up in his car the first day I met him – GH Mouthpiece spills

Entertainment of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

She has been with her baby daddy for twelve years and has two children with him. This relationship which is yet to lead to marriage, according to Adwoa Asuama, affectionately called GH Mouthpiece, started from the first day she met the man.



Being unequivocal in her interview on The Delay Show aired on Saturday, January 27, 2024, and monitored by GhanaWeb.com, GH Mouthpiece recalled how she first encountered the man and how her appetite for Shisha caused her to create a mess in his car.



“I met him at Hatso on a Sunday. I was by the roadside waiting for a car to somewhere around Madina,” she recalled in Twi. “I could see him driving back and forth in his black Benz. He eventually stopped in front of me and said, 'You’re the one I’m looking for.' I was scared because I know I’m troublesome, so I thought he was one of my victims who was after me to probably harm me for causing harm to them.”



She continued: “So, I asked what my offence was, and he said he had closed from church, and something told him to just drive around, and that he would meet someone. I don’t know if that was a pickup line or not. He asked where I was headed, and I said Botwe. Then he said he was also heading there.”



The media personality, now 31, revealed that she agreed to attend the Odwira Festival with the man on the same day, as she had no prior commitments. During the festival, as part of the commemoration, she indulged in smoking Shisha to the extent that she lost control and vomited in his car during their return journey.



Narrating what ensued, GH Mouthpiece said, “The day I met him, the Odwira Festival was being observed. So, after I went to my friend’s place, he asked if I could go to Odwira with him, and we did. He hadn’t even proposed to me yet. So, when we were approaching the town, he told me his friends would be there with their girlfriends, so he would introduce me to them as his girlfriend, and I said ‘no problem.’



“When we got to Odwira, I smoked my lungs out and even threw up in his car on our way back. In fact, I vomited and created a mess. I eventually spent the night at his house because he didn’t know my place, and I was not myself. The next day, I noticed I was in bed in his house.”



“It wasn’t the first time I had smoked, but I think that particular shisha I smoked was something else,” she added.



According to her, they have been together ever since they first met.



We’ve dated for 12 years; we have 2 children but I’m scared of becoming a wife



Meanwhile, despite being in a relationship with the man with whom she has two children and who is more than ready to put a ring on her finger, GH Mouthpiece has said that she is not ready for marriage because she is afraid of that institution.



“I’m the one causing the delay. I'm scared of the institution called marriage,” said GH Mouthpiece. “Once it becomes official, the narrative changes as it comes with its controversies.”



Expressing her satisfaction with the current state of their relationship in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.com, she remarked, "We're currently savoring the beauty of our relationship, and I see many others who share in the joy. I hope to cherish him forever."



Their firstborn child is nine years old, while the second is three years old.



Watch the interview below.







BB