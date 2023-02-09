I went after Afia Schwarzenegger because she disrespected Delay - Ghanaian Tiktoker

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

In 2022, Ghanaian Tiktoker, Time, rebuked actress and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger for her harsh statements and attempt to shame TV host, Delay for failing to have children.



Afia's insensitive comment led Time to call her to order. Explaining his actions at the time, the popular content creator admitted that he goes after personalities who attack others for no reason.



Time told GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni that he stands for truth and urged other content creators to be measured with utterances in order not to land in trouble.



"You have to be respectful, don't insult people. You can have court issues so you have to be smart as much as you are out there.



"But still, there should be a lesson. When Afia Schwarzenegger came in for Delay indirectly and mocked her for not having a child, these are the things I will come after you," he said.



"You should be human enough but if you are not human enough, my shade will come after you. I wouldn't insult you directly, I don't target you as a person but I target what you say or your actions," he disclosed on Talkertainment.



