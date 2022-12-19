I wasn't invited to Criss Waddle's concert - King Promise

Entertainment of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise has been under attack on social media, trending number one on Twitter following rapper Criss Waddle's claim that the siner intentionally boycotted his show.



Waddle in a series of Snapchat stories called out King Promise and R2bees for gracing Gyakie's show and turning down his invitation.



He wrote: "So yesterday R2bees go Gyakie en show them no come amg connect concert" while expressing his disappointment in the move by the people he has always supported.



But according to King Promise, he was never invited to the show, the reason why he wasn't spotted at the venue or on stage to perform.



Sharing his side of the story in an interview on Hitz FM with Doreen Avio, the 'Iniesta' singer stated that he never received an invitation from the singer adding that he had another engagement on the same day.



"I wasn't invited to Criss Waddle's concert. Even if I was, I had other engagements. But I heard the event went well and I am happy it did," Promise is quoted by Hitz FM to have said.



King Promise and music duo, R2bees turned up for Gyakie's musical event dubbed 'PartyLiveWithGyakie' on December 17, the same day Waddle and rapper Medikal held their AMG Connect in Tema Community 9.



In one of the posts made by Waddle, he claimed that King Promise's management has been turning down his request for a collaboration with the artiste.



"Now I understand why me and king promise our song never happen G @kilbeatz ghl dier you tomorrow way I go talk my matter," his Snapchat post read.



In a separate post directed at King Promise's management, Waddle quizzed: "@ohene faruku u still Dey manage king promise? So u watch promise go perform for Gyakie en show under way u no fit tell am say bro make we pass Waddle and mekidal their show under for 5 minutes them too be family?"

















