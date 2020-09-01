Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

I wasn’t happy Stonebwoy and Shatta messed up 2019 VGMA - Kuami Eugene

Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene

Newly crowned Ghanaian Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene has disclosed in an interview that he was unhappy with last year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale messed it up.



The two powerful dancehall acts disrupted the 2019 VGMA when Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year winner, Stonebwoy, pulled out a gun after Shatta Wale walked upstage.



The five-minute scene disordered a well-planned event which had begun on a good note. Although the two dancehall acts have patched up their difference, they were suspended from this year’s event.



Speaking in an interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, Kuami Eugene expressed his displeasure at his seniors for disrupting the show which was meant for the entire Ghanaian music industry and not their interest.



When asked about how he felt after missing out on the 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Year by Andy Dosty, the Lynx signee said; “Last year di33 I’m not going to sit here and lie.”



“It’s an award scheme not for two people, it’s for every Ghanaian so if it got messed up because of some two people we can’t act about it and be in the house and complain and be throwing shades at them in our beds. They won’t even hear it to even bring an end to it,” Kuami Eugene said.



He added, “I have to be real and say I wasn’t happy about it because if we have to work and get here, it’s been quite a journey and some small argument mess it up and we all have to go home not feeling okay; we can’t just act as if we are happy about it.”

