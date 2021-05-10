'I was too harsh, I'm sorry' – Ernest Owusu-Bempah apologises to celebrities over #FixTheCountry writeup

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah of Ghana Gas fame has apologized to celebrities for describing those involved in the #FixTheCountry campaign as ‘social misfits’ whose behaviour can be ‘akin to drunken behaviour’ and thereby unfit to teach President Akufo-Addo how to govern.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, Owusu Bempah, the Head of Communications at Ghana Gas, who earlier tried severally to justify his distasteful post of insulting celebrities who had demanded accountability from the Akufo-Addo administration said he, “took the huge risk of presenting another side of the story as it is against the Ghanaian situation being pushed by the #FixTheCountry campaigners”.



He explained, “while some agreed with the piece, it wasn't all hearts and flowers. Let me state that my motivation to write that piece was not to slander all celebrities in general nor persons involved in the campaign but to bring to the fore some salient indicators with regards to where we are as a country, and to correct some serious negative phenomenon within the Ghanaian celebrity front.



He then landed home finally thus, “I have taken a second look at the write-up and although nothing that I wrote is an untruth, I admit that perhaps I was too harsh in some of my conclusions and choice of words. This shouldn't have been the case and I apologise to all those who may have been hurt by the piece.”



I'm sorry. I, therefore, retract the strong and uncomplimentary language used in the write-up. Maybe the issues that I was so much concerned about will not have been glossed over had I not engaged in some early conclusions."



In his earlier defiant justification, Owusu-Bempah urged the celebrities to accept the fact that this whole #FixTheCountry protest is a well-orchestrated agenda by some faceless politicians who are more interested in vile propaganda to suit their political whims and caprices.



“Their action plan is to attack certain frontline government officials and denigrate them for their own hidden agenda. President Akufo-Addo is doing exactly what the people elected him to do. He was sworn into office a few months ago to begin his second term and every right-thinking Ghanaian can attest to the fact that leadership approach to issues has been phenomenal with his Presidency,” he had stated.



