I was the first to start a fanbase in Ghana - Sarkodie boasts

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie born Michael Owusu in an interview with Kobby Kyei on Stars Talk Show has revealed that he was the first artiste to kickstart fanbase activities in Ghana.



It has become increasingly obvious that Fanbase has become one of the sources of competitions among Ghanaian musicians in the country.



However, Sarkodie stated that remains first Ghanaian artiste to create his fanbase within and outside Ghana. He recalled that most of the artistes then were just doing music without any following.



He further insisted that anyone who wanted proof of what he said, can check on Twitter to confirm the date and time his first-ever fanbase (Team Sarkodie) was created internationally.



"We started, we started the following but people don't know that. The thing is sometimes we need to set the record straight. You go and see...If you are doing your checks, if you want to argue go to Twitter to check the date Team Sarkodie was created," he said.



Sarkodie further acknowledged Wizkid for drawing his attention to create a fanbase which can increase listeners and lovers of his music.





