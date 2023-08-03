I was the first music producer to fuse afrobeats with gospel - Kaywa

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Award-winning record producer and sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei, popularly known as Kaywa, has stated that he was the first to merge Afrobeat with gospel in the music industry.



In an interview with 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Kaywa cited three afrobeats infused gospel songs he had produced.



Touting himself as a pacesetter, the Highly Spiritual label boss said the first he produced was Diana Hamilton’s ‘Work in Progress’, and then proceeded with Ohemaa Mercy’s ‘Aseda’ and then Diana Hamilton’s ‘Mo ne yo’.



“I was trying something new. So, I said, Charlie, Afrobeat is working, but it's not in the gospel space. That's right. Let me try and bring it into the gospel. So, I tried the first time with work in progress. Her song, if you listen to it. But I didn't go all out because I was taking my time. So, work in Progress was good. And then I did Ohemaa Mercy's Aseda as well.



“I did Ohemaa Mercy’s ‘Aseda’ but with that, I went all out because I wrote the song myself, I put it together before I asked her to come and sing. Then ‘Mo Ne Yo’ came and this time, I was like, let’s go all out so it’s the third Afrobeats Gospel song ever to be produced in Ghana.” He stated.



He also teased a new studio album that will feature a lot of artists and that he may try singing in one of the tracks.





