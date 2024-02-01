I was surprised Ivorians recognized me at AFCON – Afua Asantewaa

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the longest-singing marathon in the world has talked about the impact her attempt has had on her personality.



According to her, she was stunned when people in Ivory Coast recognized her and cheered her on when she went to support the Black Stars of Ghana in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



She stated that her sing-a-thon attempt has transformed her life in so many ways especially the sudden recognition she has gained both locally and on the international level.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews and monitored by GhanaWeb, Afua Asantewaa talked about how her sing-a-thon attempt has impacted her life positively and her interaction with other celebrities.



“Everywhere I go now I have to tint my car. Even in Ivory Coast, I said, ‘Okay, here I can rest because nobody knows me' but it was terrible. The Ivorians were equally following up [On her sing-a-thon attempt]. Not just them, because of the World Cup, there were a lot of foreigners.



"So it's been a bit life-changing in the sense that you're being recognized easily everywhere I go. Sometimes when I see celebrities, I sit them down and ask them what's happening. I just want to have an idea. But some tell me yours is even terrible because it's global,” she said.



Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record sing-a-thon journey ended on Friday, December 29, 2023, after she was able to achieve 126 hours, which surpasses the 105-hour record.



She submitted evidence of her attempt to the ‘Guinness Book of Records for the longest singing by an individual’ on January 6, 2024.



Afua Asantewaa recently disclosed that she had paid $750 to the Guinness World Record team to fastrack the verification process of her attempt as some members of the public are eager to know about the outcome of her marathon.



It remains to be seen whether she will be adjudged as being able to break the record upon review by the Guinness World Record team



