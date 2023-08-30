'I was stacking up too much money' - Olamide gives reason for signing artistes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Legendary Nigerian rapper and singer, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, has disclosed reasons for establishing the YBNL record label.



According to him, he started the label so he could spend his money which was “becoming too much” on young artistes’.



Olamide made this known in an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden.



“I just started stacking up money and the money was becoming too much for me. I’m like, yo, I don’t have anything to do with all this money, mehn, I need to sign new guys. Let me spend money on people, you know.



“It is just like my own little way of giving back to the community,” he stated.



Currently, two of Nigeria's hottest afrobeats artistes; Fireboy DML and Asake have been signed on his label.



Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Chinko Ekun, Young Jonn, and Pheelz were also formerly signed to the record label.