I was spiritually attacked by a trusted friend - Abochi

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian musician and record producer, Abochi, has disclosed that last year he came under a ‘spiritual attack’ by one of his trusted friends.



This, he said, was the cause of his seeming absence in the music industry since his release of his hit song ‘Bestie’.



Narrating what ensued , he told Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show: “I started to get sick in the sixth month of last year. I threw a birthday party and invited my firends. After the party, the sickness got worse that I was admitted in the hospital for about three weeks. It was a near-death experience.



So the doctor taking care of me was a bit spiritually inclined. He advised me to pray over my condition as he believed it was not normal.



So I called my spiritual father and we prayed over it. God revealed to us that it was a friend who was spiritually attacking me”.



According to the musician, he suspected that this friend had bad intentions considering his deeds and comments towards him [Abochi].



The ‘Bestie’ hitmaker added that this experience moved him to create his new song ‘Hallele’ which features Ghanaian act, Fameye.



Meanhwile, Abochi has said that he has cut ties with his friend, though not completely.



Abochi is currently promoting his song ‘Hallele’, featuring Fameye.