Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I was shocked at how my song was promoted as a new artiste – Patience Nyarko

Patience Nyarko, Gospel Musician

Sensational Ghanaian gospel act, Patience Nyarko has shared the respect and love she felt at the rate of airplay Happy 98.9 FM offered to promote her first-ever album, ‘W’afom Kwan’.



According to her, she never expected to receive such massive airplay at no cost from the broadcasting giant as a relatively unknown artiste.



Sharing how she got connected to Happy FM, the musician said, “one other person connected me to Doctar Cann and I was surprised at how he received me”.



Patience made this known in a special edition of Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra show to celebrate World Radio Day with host, Doctar Cann.



She indicated that prior to meeting Doctar Cann, she had heard of his reputation and was surprised at how the radio host accepted and supported her.



“I was shocked at how Doctar Cann promoted my first album as a new artiste. I had heard of Doctar Cann and the way he accepted me was touching. Happy FM has always supported and played my songs”.



On her authority, any new artiste who is serious has passed through Happy FM and its various shows with the station playing a huge role in their successes.



Listing the support she has received from a host of others from the station, she stated, “I know KB (Co-host of the Nsem Pii show), Mercy Bee (Producer of Showbiz Xtra and Ayekoo After Drive), DJ Advicer ( Host of Ayekoo After Drive) have helped me promote my songs and all that. I am appreciative of all of them”.