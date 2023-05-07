‘I was shocked’ - DJ Azonto expresses disappointment over VGMA snub

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Amapiano sensation, Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has expressed his surprise and disappointment at not being included in the Most Popular Artiste of the Year category at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2022.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni, on the VGMAs red carpet, he shared his thoughts on the issue, saying, “I am not the first person they have snubbed, but then I was shocked. How come they can’t find the biggest animal in the forest? It's all good; it happens.”



The Most Popular Artiste of the Year category is one of the most highly-anticipated categories at the VGMAs and is often seen as a measure of an artiste's popularity and success.



DJ Azonto's absence from the category has caused some fans to question the selection process, sparking a debate about the criteria used to determine the nominees.



Despite not being nominated for the Most Popular Artiste of the Year category, DJ Azonto was nominated for the New Artiste of the Year category, along with DJay, Lasmid, Chief One, Awura Abena, Malcolm Nuna, and Jay Bahd.



Speaking about his nomination, DJ Azonto said, "I am happy to be nominated in the New Artiste of the Year category. It shows that my hard work is paying off and that people are starting to recognize my talent."



DJ Azonto is known for his unique blend of Amapiano and Ghanaian music and has been making waves in the Ghanaian music scene with his infectious beats and catchy lyrics.



His music has been praised for its ability to bring both the young and the old to the dancefloor.



Despite his disappointment at not being included in the Most Popular Artiste of the Year category, DJ Azonto says he remains optimistic about his future in the music industry.





ADA/AE