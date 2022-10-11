I was scared of organizing my own show’ – Jacintha on ‘One Night Stand’ success

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Ghanaian-Nigerian comedienne, Jacintha Ocansey, has opened up about the past fears she severally had that prevented her from organizing her own show.



Jacintha, who organized a sold-out event dubbed ‘One night stand’ over the weekend, said she never thought she could do it.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb after the event, Jacintha said she feels like a weight has suddenly been lifted off her shoulders.



“I feel great, fulfilled, happy. I feel like a weight has been lifted from me. I have always had the fear of doing my own show but today I feel like I have finally been able to do it. I have a solid team, the guys I worked with were just mind-blowing and they were able to do it.



"There were so many times that I asked if we could do this show and my producer will tell me to relax. I’m happy that we’ve done it,” she maintained.



It appeared patrons who made it to the National Theatre on Saturday October 8, 2022, had a time of their lives as they were treated to great music and a series of top-notch comedy, headlined by Jacinta Ocansey.



With support from her colleagues, including Foster Romanus, OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez, Parrot Mouth, and so on, Jacintha pulled off a successful event.



Notable among the personalities present were Hajia4Real, Emelia Brobbey, Asamoah Gyan, Rosemond Brown, Nana Tonado, Mzbel and several others.



