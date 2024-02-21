I was ridiculed - Kwaw Kesse narrates how he survived in the music industry

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Ghanaian musician, Kwaw Kesse, has recounted how he survived in the music industry in the ealy stages of his career despite the challenges that confronted him.



According to his narration, he strived hard to meet veteran music producer, Hammer, who had churned out many artistes who were excelling in the industry.



He stated that after getting to meet Hammer, he went to his studios for a trial. However, when he started singing, other people who were in the studio burst into laughter which slightly affected his confidence. He said that did not deter him from giving up on his dream.



Kwaw Kesse noted that he went to work on his voice for two years and when he returned for another trial with Hammer, he passed successfully which was his breakthrough in the music industry.



“I went to the studio to meet Hammer and I started talking, everybody was laughing at me. So I had to go and work on my voice for two years then return. Upon my return, I met an artiste called Dogo who officially introduced me to Hammer again.



"So I rapped for over thirty minutes then later on, I got to a point where he [Hammer] spotted a line in my rap and that was the breakthrough for me in the music industry,” he narrated while speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



After over two decades, Hammer, a renowned Ghanaian legendary beats maker remains relevant as far as the music business is concerned.



Known for grooming several great talents and producing tons of great records by the likes of Obrafour, Tinny, Edem, Sarkodie, and Kwaw Kesse among others, Hammer has since been accorded the ‘equal to none’ title.



