Entertainment of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

I was raped by an artiste, DKB knows about it - Queen Peezy

play videoQueen Peezy

Gabriella Kotey, popularly known as Queen Peezy has disclosed that she was raped once by an artiste who promised to help her acquire a passport.



She made the revelation on SVTV Africa, explaining that it happened three years ago, adding that comedian DKB was made aware of the incident.



”The rape incident happened at Adenta. The artiste invited me to his office and had sex with me which was consensual. After that, the artiste called in a friend to have sex with me too.



So they both had sex with me and later gave me 40gh as transport but I tore the money into pieces and left, ” told DJ Nyaami.



Speaking on how DKB became aware of the rape incident, she implied that ”before they gang-raped me, I told them about DKB who was like a godfather to me. But later the artiste called DKB and told him to keep me in his house because they're suspecting that I stole his iPhone.”



According to Queen Peezy, having stayed there for three days without my knowledge, the artiste tracked the phone to a different location.



”DKB later told me about the phone and advised me. I broke down and told him about the rape incident, ” she added.



Queen Peezy became famous after dating Ghanaian artiste, Patapaa who is currently married to a white lady.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



