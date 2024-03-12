I was poisoned by the people I trusted, including my sister – Agradaa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Evangelist Mama Pat, widely recognized as Nana Agradaa, has shared an experience, disclosing that she fell victim to poisoning orchestrated by individuals within her inner circle. Despite the malicious act, she managed to survive through medical intervention.



In narrating her account, she stated that there was a man she trusted but later found out that he was among the people who teamed up to poison her.



She explained that she was rendered helpless once the poison took effect, prompting her associates to urgently seek the assistance of a medical doctor who administered treatment at her residence.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Agradaa narrated how she survived a poisoning attempt by people she relied on and trusted most in her life, including her sister.



“I was poisoned sometime back when I fell sick seriously. There is a guy I trust the most, I believed him more than my ex-husband pastor Eric when we were staying together. Yet, he was part of the plot to poison me. My younger sister who I funded her education, was also involved.



"The situation was serious to the extent that a doctor was invited to my house to give me medical treatment because I could not do anything. Those who poisoned me did so with the hope of taking over my properties but their plans backfired,” she narrated.



Her statement follows rumors suggesting that Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, had been poisoned. However, Lilian Kumah, the widow, has refuted the speculation, asserting that her late husband did not die from poisoning. According to her, Kumah had been sick for months.



Watch the video below







