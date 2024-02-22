‘I was only acting’ - LilWin denies defaming Martha Ankomah

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Ghanaian actor Kwadjo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, has officially spoken about the lawsuit filed against him by fellow filmmaker Martha Ankomah.



LilWin, who was a guest on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM on February 22, explained that he did not mean to insult or disrespect the actress, but was only playing a character in a video he made.



He said he was not serious about what he said about the actress, and that he was in makeup to show that he was acting.



"When I made that video, I was only acting; it was a character I was playing. I wasn’t that serious. You could see I was in makeup, if I was serious about what I said, I would’ve made the video at home. It was just a form of acting, I was just acting," he said.



He added that he loves everyone in Ghana and has no ill feelings towards anyone, especially Martha Ankomah, whom he respects as a colleague.



He also said he would not want to talk about the court matter, as he has left it to his lawyers to handle. He said his lawyer had not given him any details about the case.



LilWin blamed social media for blowing the issue out of proportion and creating unnecessary tension between him and the actress.



He appealed to the public to stop spreading false rumours and negative comments about him and the actress and urged all to support the Ghanaian movie industry.



LilWin is facing a defamation lawsuit from Martha Ankomah, who is demanding Gh¢5 million in damages over a viral video.



In a recent video, LilWin passionately voiced his grievances, accusing the actress of displaying ingratitude and arrogance. He claimed that she had been looking down on Kumawood actors, sparking a heated debate within the entertainment industry.



He also claimed that she owes her success to GTP and some senior government officials, adding that she depends on men to take care of her needs.



Martha Ankomah, who is also a brand ambassador for GTP, has sued LilWin for tarnishing her reputation and image.



