I was once a pickpocket – Nhyiraba Kojo

Popular musician and businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo, has disclosed that he once had to pickpocket in order to survive.



Speaking on Afro Joint show on Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM, the musician said he was engaged in many bad activities in the past which eventually landed him in the Kaneshie cells .



According to Nhyiraba Kojo, it was never his intention to steal but struggles in life led him into the act .



The generous musician has therefore advised the youth to desist from such acts and rather direct their energies into profitable ventures.



Nyhiraba Kojo has over the years been known in the industry for his hit songs with the likes of “Y3n ko nkoa , wo p3 dodo and many others.

