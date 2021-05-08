You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 08Article 1255378

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

I was once a Playboy - Gospel artiste

Ghanaian gospel musician, Wiafe Akenten play videoGhanaian gospel musician, Wiafe Akenten

Ghanaian new gospel entrant, Wiafe Akenten, has shared an interesting story of how he had a total life transformation and discovered his true purpose in ministry.

Wiafe who used to be a playboy disclosed that God used his former university SRC president of Christian Service University College, his current producer Achiekeyz and Prophet James Ruben to transform his life totally.

Even though he was a member of a number of Christian groups, drama and choreography teams, he still struggled to know his true purpose in ministry and consistency.

Having a genuine heart to serve, he also has the voice to sing in worship songs but did not have the zeal and seriousness to fulfil purpose with his gift.

It was after he met the aforementioned persons that his life changed.

In an exclusive interview with publicist and filmmaker, Skbeatz Records, Wiafe Akenten detailed how he got saved from his past life and discovered his true purpose as a gospel minister.

Watch interview below:

