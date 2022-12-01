I was never deported from Germany to Ghana - Nayas

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Actress Nayas has relocated to Ghana from Germany following the collapse of her marriage to Nana Sarfo Kantanka, whom she claims brought nothing but shame to her.



Nayas, in a self-recorded video shared by Kofi TV, clarified that she was never deported from Germany but instead returned to Ghana based on careful consideration.



She detailed the warm welcome from her family and her excitement about reuniting with her daughter.





"Nobody deported me, nobody deported me. I came by myself, and since then, I have been happy. They complain that Ghana is hard, but this is home. I am so happy, it brought me joy to see my daughter Nhyira," she announced.



A heartbroken Nayas once again addressed the unfair treatment meted out to her by her husband, whom she stated would have been the death of her.



"I was roaming the streets of Hamburg like a homeless woman, one with no family. What wrong did I do? My marriage just brought me shame...how can women marry if their husbands turn against them, and disgrace them? As a husband, you forgot how I stood beside you on your sick bed. You were always taking new girls on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. You couldn't appreciate me.



"I want to inform all my loved ones that I am back in Ghana by the grace of God. I arrived in peace, special thanks to all those who reached out to me and promised assistance, over 400 individuals. Thanks to all those who supported me with prayers. God bless you all...my pastor told me to come back home to avert death. He could have just wasted my life. Kofi Sarfo what wrong did I do to you?" the actress quizzed.













