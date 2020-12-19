Entertainment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: GH Base

I was made to eat human waste before given food – Celestine Donkor shares horrible experience

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor

Gospel act Celestine Donkor known for several gospel hits has shared one of her most horrifying experiences as a house help back in the days.



She made this revelation on The Delays Show, when the presenter posed further to know about the incident and if it was true what she had heard.



Sadly the gospel musician admitted to this wicked act by her masters back then, she said it was a one time experience and went further to explain how it happened.



She said as a house help by then, after requesting food her madam asked her to eat her baby’s human waste before she was given food which she did because she didn’t have any option.



Watch video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.