I was insulted on social media for marrying at an ‘old age’ – Nollywood’s Rita Dominic

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic, has shared a story of how she was treated unfairly when she married in 2022.



According to her narration, When she was not married, some members of the public were questioning her about the reason why she had not married due to her age and prominence in the movie industry.



However, after tying the knot, she was subjected to backlash and insults on social media for marrying at an old age instead of doing it earlier.



Rita Dominic noted that she had to be courageous to be able to withstand the criticisms that she faced on social media.



"In April of 2022, my sweetheart, my husband, travelled down to my state to marry me. Traditionally, my story about finding love for and ultimately marrying a man I love at an age that most Africans consider old was vigorously disgusted, to my amusement, on social media pages.



"For years, I was hounded with 'When are you going to marry? You are old.' And I will often brush it off. No one deserves to be subjected to such indignity based on outdated societal norms.



"It took a lot of courage to go through all those years of having to deal with snide remarks about my marital status as if it's your business,” she stated while speaking at the Women of Volour programme organized by Nana Aba Anamoah and monitored by GhanaWeb.



About Rita Dominic’s marriage



Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic and founder of Folio Media Group, Dr. Fidelis Anosike tied the knot in the presence of family and friends in North Yorkshire, England.



The beautiful wedding ceremony took place in a 900 capacity abbey after the couple held their traditional wedding in April 2022.



According to reports, Rita Dominic met her now husband, Fidelis Asonike in 2017.



The bride wore a beautiful white deep-cut v-neck ball gown made of the finest lace which had a floral feel to it.



Her gown had a full skirt with layers of fabric descending in a ball shape with a tight bodice making her look like an absolute princess.



She climaxed her entire look with a middle part sleeked hair with an afro pony which matched her silver smokey eye paired with beautiful minimalist earrings.



Among the bridesmaids were fellow actresses Kate Henshaw and Michelle Dede, as well as Vicky Sogunro, and Dr. Olivia Waturuocha.



Watch the video below.







You can also watch the newest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:







SB/OGB