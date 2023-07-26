I was fulfilled to see my ex-husband – Ohemaa Mercy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician and the pioneer of the Tehilla concert, Ohemaa Mercy has mentioned how fulfilling she was when she saw her ex-husband, Twum-Ampofo at the launch of the 10th edition of her Tehilla concert.



According to her, she was taken aback and excited when she saw Twum-Ampofo at the concert, giving credit to her first child for making that happen.



Speaking in an interview with Roselyn Felli and Aseiduaa Akumia on JoyPrime’s morning show, she further explained that she ordered her first child to perform a task, his son was confused as to how to go about it, then he decided to go seek help from his father. So, it was the son that brought him to the launch.



“For me, it was a surprise to me as well. My firstborn was given a task. I am actually pushing him into the ministerial task. I gave him the task and he actually went to his father to ask him about what he should do. Then the father came with him. I didn’t know he was coming”, she said.



Ohemaa Mercy appreciated her husband for his support, especially for the Tehilla Experience Concert.



She mentioned that her husband has supported the concert for close to 7 years, not forgetting his continuous input, which she was grateful for.



“Celebrating ten years, he has been one of the instruments God has used over seven years, and actually recognizing his inputs to what he has done was actually worth with. For me it was amazing. He actually did well. For him sharing ideas is not once, it is not twice, he has been actually putting in all ideas. It was so fulfilling to see him and to see my son applauding, it was something else for me”, she explained.



The launch of the 10th edition of Ohemaa Mercy’s Tehilla Experience concert was held on July 6, 2023, and it saw several gospel musicians troop in to support her.



Watch the interview below





ED/BB