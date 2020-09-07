Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

I was eyeing the Gospel Artiste of the Year award - MOG music

Gospel musician MOG

Sensational Contemporary Gospel Artiste MOG of MOGmusic has expressed his disappointment for not picking up the Gospel Artiste of the Year award at the just-ended VGMA where he was crowned Male Vocalist of the Year, winning one (1) out of four (4) nominations.



Speaking in an interview on YFM Takoradi with host of ‘Ryse N Shyne’ Nana Quasi Wusu popularly known as PM, he said: ‘’Out the four (4) nominations, I was expectant of winning the Gospel Artiste of the Year and the Male Vocalist of the Year awards. For the New Artiste of the Year, I knew Fameye will pick it up because he has worked hard for it and deserved it. So my focus was on the Gospel Artiste of the Year and the Male Vocalist of the Year. However, Diana Hamilton won that award.’’



With over a decade in the industry, four (4) albums to his credit and about to release his fifth album, MOGmusic revealed that he gets attention from his lady fans, but he has a way of dealing with that.



‘’When the ladies see you on television they DM you that they love your music, but you know what they are communicating. You decide where to take it. I normally turn some of those ladies into my loyal fans. Advances from female fans happen, we are human beings but I have my cut-off point’’ he stated.



MOGmusic, has however disclosed that he is married with three (3) beautiful kids.



MOGmusic, who doubles as a system analyst and a music pastor at the Royal House Chapel International, said he was not too bothered by the backlash he received after his collaboration with Sarkodie.



‘’In every society, there are critics and they make the system work. Sarkodie and I grew up in Tema; we are childhood friends. As kids, I sang and he rapped. I went to his mother and requested his number, called him and he agreed to do a collaboration with me. My collaboration with him was not because I was looking for fame, it’s a relationship thing’’ he stated.



MOG Music released his first album in 2016 “New Wine” which earned him the African Gospel Music Awards Nominations for “Album of the Year” and “Discovery of the Year”. He released a single “Making it Big” featuring Sarkodie.



He has collaborated and performed with numerous gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Denzel Prempeh, Jekalyn Carr, Danny Nettey, Nii Okai and Ron Kenoly.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.