I was detained in Ghana’s toughest prison – Bulldog opens up about incarceration

Artiste Manager Bulldog born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanso has disclosed that he was detained in one of the toughest cells in Ghana following his arrest.



Shatta Wale’s manager fell on the bad side of the law when he said on a programme on Accra-based UTV that the President of Ghana will run away and that he will not finish his second term.



Bulldog indicated that the President while cleaning up the banking sector said he was doing that to save clients but has ended up hurting clients so if he does not pay up their locked up funds, he will run and not finish his tenure.



This did not sit down well with the National Investigative Bureau (NIB) apparatus who picked him up for interrogation.



In a post thanking people who looked out for him, he indicated that he was sent to one of the toughest prisons in the country.



However, the former President of Ghana and his brother were one of the people who consolatory messages and wise counsel made him stronger.



He used the opportunity to thank all individuals who supported him in diverse ways.



Innumerable thanks to my big brothers His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama. Your Excellency, the consolatory call and wise counsel was humbling! God bless you sir.



To the national organizer of the NDC, comrade Joshua Akamba, the entire executive, leadership, rank and file of the National Democratic Congress around the world, words cannot express my appreciation for the concern and support.



Thank you so much.To my family and friends in the entertainment and media landscape I say thank you for the love and support. To my wife and prayer pillar, my dad, siblings and entire family, thank you for being there.



To the personnel of BNI and the Ghana Police Service, I salute your professionalism.To the inmates I spent time with in the roughest and toughest cell in Ghana (striking force), I say be strong and God keep you safe.



To my entire legal team you are exceptional.To every prayer said for me by friends, family, acquaintances, well wishers and unknown admirers, God bless you all.To all around the world that called sent messages to console me, God blessings is what ask for you.



There’s a tall list of names I owe gratitude to, God bless you all.



Through it all I give thanks to God for life and strength in the course of this beautiful ordeal. My resolve is unshakable with God as my strength!



