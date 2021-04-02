I was contacted to cloth ‘Coming 2 America’ characters – Aphia Sakyi

Entertainment of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Renowned Ghanaian designer, Aphia Sakyi says she was contacted via email by the production crew of ‘Coming 2 America’ to create accessories for the 2021 American comedy film that serves as a sequel to the 1988 film Coming to America.



“After sending them the piece we created from the sample they sent. It complemented the look they have. So after the first piece, they felt they needed more pieces to be able to style more designs. They paid us to create more pieces for the characters,” she told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday.



Aphia Sakyi’s signature African rope necklaces which provide a bold and unique touch to personal styles, particularly her signature African brass-faced necklace, features prominently in the movie where accessories are concerned, Princess Meeka and Oha, Semmi were seen wearing the pieces in the movie.



Her signature African brass-faced necklace was used throughout the movie as seen on multiple characters. From the butler to Arsenio Hall to Meeka, various males and females casts embraced Sakyi’s work in the movie and seemed to be the one reoccurring outfit that branded fashion in the movie.



According to her, her designs are heavily consumed by individuals who want to look African, bold, and represent a cause. Her accessories have also been used by a number of international celebrities including Janet Jackson, Ciara, Grammy Award artiste Ledisi and in Ghana, she has worked on some pieces for Adina, Efya, others.



Aphia Sakyi stated that after her designs were spotted in the movie, Ghanaians and other nationals are gradually accepting and appreciating her pieces and urged Ghanaians to patronize made in Ghana just like they do for other brands outside Ghana.