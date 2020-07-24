Entertainment of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: razznews.com

'I was born into sin - Gospel act shares his story in new song 'My Story'

Afro Gospel musician, Joseph Matthew

Following his bonzer hit track, ‘Nyame Ye’ which wowed Ghanaians with its versatility and originality, afro Gospel musician,Joseph Matthew aka JM has decided to share the story of his glory with a new track titled, “My Story”.



The UK-based Ghanaian Gospel artist reveals in his “My Story” single that he was never born holy, but was born into sin and did not deserve the glory of God.



He is however awed by how far God has brought him. He said that if people knew where he had come from, then they would understand the story. “Don’t know nobody who deserves all the glory.



For all the things you’ve done for me, I give you the praise”, he said in gratitude to God. The song was Produced live by multiple award-winning drummer, Francis Osei.



Just like the song clip for “Nyame Ye”, JM does not fail to sweep us off our feet with the aesthetic artwork, scenery and choreography.



The video is dominantly dark themed, with two beautiful sceneries that are meant to coordinate the story appropriately. As a lover of the African vibe, he collaborates the contemporary melody with the “Zanku”, “Gbeze” and other popular afro beat dances.



JM, together with video vixens are dressed in stellar African wears. He is also seen holding a “Dondo” instrument.Even though he is UK- based,JM has proved to Ghanaians and the world that the African culture is worth portraying, even amidst contemporary melodies.



Shot in London by award-winning director Martin Sean, the ‘My Story’ music video is not a hype if we say it could win video of the year award in either at the 4Syte Music video awards or the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



ABOUT JOSEPH MATTHEW aka JM



Joseph Matthew aka JM is a UK-based Ghanaian Afro gospel artist with a distinctive contemporary sound — a mixture of Ghanaian high-life, contemporary Afro beats and Rap.



Born into a Christian musical family in Tema, Joseph quickly learnt to play various musical instruments from a tender age and sang in the church choir which was led and directed by his father.



He then went on to play in the church band where he had the opportunity to develop his skills further and realised his vocal gifts. In his early teenage years, JM had developed into a unique rapper, singer and songwriter who gained immense attention from many.



As a result, he has performed and worked alongside many artists from different genres including hip-hop, RnB, Afro beats, reggae and gospel due to the versatility of his style.



JM caught attention and was featured in a local magazine in 2007 after a captivating performance at Stratford Rex London. In 2009, JM felt a profound call on his life back into gospel music and the church and has since been a key member of his church choir.



He released his debut single track Hallelujah in January 2019 ,’Nyame Ye’ another smashing hit song in April 2019 and now out with ‘My Story’. All these will feature on his long-awaited gospel album (Solid Rock) which he intends releasing in 2021.



Watch the Video below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.