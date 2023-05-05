'I was born blind' - Popular Nigerian singer

Entertainment of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian songstress, Chidimma Ekile, popularly known as Miss Kedike, has disclosed that she was born blind.



She made this known in a video she shared on her YouTube platform while recounting her early years.



According to the popular singer, her parents asked God for help after trying to conceive medically failed.



The secular singer, who recently transitioned to evangelical music, stated that after she lost her sight, her mother made a deal with God to commit her to him.



Chidinma said: “I was born blind actually, I didn’t open my eyes at all, and that became a challenge, my parents tried all that they could to get me to see, all proved abortive.



“We had to resort to God, here is my mum, being a prayer warrior; she just started praying all of a sudden, started fasting from nowhere. These were things my parents were never used to but they had to because of the situation. And eventually, I started to see.



“I remember that my mum, according to her, had promised to give me back to God, if God could help her solve that problem. Without my knowledge, my mum made a deal with God.”