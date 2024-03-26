I was a 'studio rat', I’ve been ‘underground’ for over 15 years – King Paluta

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

For a considerable duration, King Paluta has been captivating music enthusiasts with his melodies. While his catalogue has undoubtedly contributed to his expanding fan base, there exists a narrative behind his ascent to stardom—a journey that saw him remain 'underground' for over fifteen years.



Although he said he wrote his first song in 2004, King Paluta in an interview on The Delay Show said he became active in 2007 when rapper Asem released the controversial hit song ‘Give Me Blow’.



Describing himself as a “studio rat”, King Paluta who said he was deeply committed to the creative process of making music mentioned that he used to sleep in the studio for various reasons.



“I slept in the recording studio, cleaned the place and had gifts from people that visited,” he said in the interview aired on March 23, 2024. “I was young, about fourteen to fifteen years when I was sleeping there.”



“When Asem released that song, studios became common. And some of us didn’t have money for studio sessions. I learnt how to do programming, music production, and recording. Because I knew a day would come, I may not get the opportunity again. Besides, we couldn’t pay for studio sessions so we had to push harder.”



“I was not consistent with my releases. Officially, I started releasing songs in 2015 and shot my videos. I did all these because of failed promises,” he added.



Presently, Paluta has evolved into a celebrated musician, with his songs gaining substantial views. His repertoire includes tracks such as 'Aha Akye,' featuring Samini, 'Sika Aba Fie,' 'YaHitte,' and 'Aseda.'







