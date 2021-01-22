Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I was a footballer before I became an actor – Yaw Dabo talks about his past

Ghanaian Kumawood Actor Yaw Dabo

Ghanaian Kumawood Actor Yaw Dabo has been talking about his past before he became an actor. The actor revealed that he was once a footballer before he switched professions to start an acting career.



Speaking on Wontumi TV, the actor and entrepreneur said he was a footballer but he was struggling to keep up. The actor said although he was good, he never started a football game from the beginning. He was always being brought on as a substitute, something he wasn’t satisfied with.



Realising that football wouldn’t help him partly as a result of his height, Yaw Dabo decided to turn to something else to make a living. He switched from playing football to taking moving roles.



Thanks to his God-given talent and blessing, Yaw Dabo started from scratch and is now a well-renowned actor in the Ghanaian movie industry.



He advised the youth of today to look carefully when choosing a career path because their passion and breakthrough might be in something else rather than what they are doing currently.