Entertainment of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

I was 3 years old when my mom said she wanted me to be a musician – Kofi Kinaata

Musician Kofi Kinaata has revealed that when he was just 3 years old, his mother encouraged him to become a musician when he grew up.

Speaking on Power Entertainment on Power979fm and TV XYZ with Agyemang Prempeh, Kofi Kinaata disclosed that his mother was a music lover who could sing well and compose her own songs.

He attributes his talent to her influence adding that despite being a good footballer, he always kept his mother’s wish in mind.

“When I was 3 years old, my mom told me she wanted me to be a musician when I grew up. She said she really loves music, so I always had that in mind. Though I used to be a good footballer, I had it in mind that I would be an artiste,” he said.

“My mom has a good voice; she can really compose music. I got that trait from her,” he added.

