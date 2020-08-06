Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: GH Page

I warned the sugar daddy not to buy anything for Mzbel again - Tracey Boakye brags

Actress Tracey Boakye and musician Mzbel

The bad blood between veteran singer Mzbel and Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye took new dimensions as the latter revealed that she is currently dating Mzbel’s sugar daddy.



According to Tracey, Mzbel’s beef is with the fact that she took her sugar daddy from her, and as such the songstress no longer enjoys the privileges she used to.



If the actress and movie producer’s assertion is true then it could be derived that both celebrities share a long-standing animosity.



“I have warned him(sugar daddy) to quit buying you stuff. He is mine now and there’s nothing you can do about it. You old rag”, Tracey said.



Meanwhile, she has taken to Instagram to apologize to her fans and love ones for going off the chain and acting savagely.



She shared a post with the inscription “whatever I want to say, I’ve said it all to you! I’m done with you and moving on. You can say whatever! I’m done”, Tracey apologized saying “Tracey Boakye lovers, forgive me wai? Don’t be disappointed in me. I’m sorry.”





